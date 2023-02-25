Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 12,117 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Cibc World Markets Corp trimmed its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,117 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,829,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,621,573,000 after purchasing an additional 292,013 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,085,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $982,594,000 after purchasing an additional 21,569 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 269.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 2,685,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $645,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957,991 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,950,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $469,160,000 after purchasing an additional 39,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,529,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $355,976,000 after purchasing an additional 199,867 shares in the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total value of $151,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,468,075. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:APD opened at $280.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.83. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $216.24 and a one year high of $328.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $301.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $279.27.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 17.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $329.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $313.16.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Get Rating)

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Featured Articles

