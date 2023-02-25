Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 1,286 Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Cibc World Markets Corp trimmed its position in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,404,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,907,000 after purchasing an additional 60,990 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,191,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,749,000 after purchasing an additional 5,762 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 4.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 638,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,688,000 after purchasing an additional 26,611 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 0.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 615,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 2.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 360,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,301,000 after purchasing an additional 8,785 shares in the last quarter. 62.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Health Investors Trading Down 0.8 %

NHI opened at $54.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.23 and a beta of 0.91. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.22 and a 12 month high of $67.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.60. The company has a current ratio of 12.71, a quick ratio of 13.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

National Health Investors Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at National Health Investors

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 244.90%.

In other National Health Investors news, Director Robert G. Adams purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.60 per share, for a total transaction of $56,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 180,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,219,016.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, National Health Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.25.

National Health Investors Company Profile

National Health Investors, Inc engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

