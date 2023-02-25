Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 15,573 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Cibc World Markets Corp reduced its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 78.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,327 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 15,573 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 912 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 893 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total transaction of $353,260.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,983.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.70.

NYSE BDX opened at $237.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.89, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $215.90 and a 12-month high of $277.29.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.68%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

Featured Stories

