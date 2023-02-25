Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 21,810 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 78.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,810 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Eaton were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 4,183.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 11,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 10,876 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP grew its holdings in Eaton by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 2,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,074,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,608,000 after purchasing an additional 6,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ETN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $188.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total transaction of $398,280.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,291,899.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total value of $398,280.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,291,899.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $338,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,351,054. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ETN opened at $173.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $162.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.55. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $122.50 and a fifty-two week high of $176.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.68%.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

