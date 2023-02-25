Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 3,441 Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Cibc World Markets Corp reduced its stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,812 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,441 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 639.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 20,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 17,680 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 5,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,334,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 247,035 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $20,981,000 after purchasing an additional 13,103 shares in the last quarter. 66.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 18,500 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,312,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 202,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,291,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ralph Lauren Price Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.86.

RL stock opened at $118.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.38. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 52-week low of $82.23 and a 52-week high of $134.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The textile maker reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is currently 40.27%.

Ralph Lauren Profile

(Get Rating)

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed products. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.