Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 6,910 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 78.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,910 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Humana were worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HUM. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in Humana in the 1st quarter valued at $421,332,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 701.3% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 543,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $254,347,000 after buying an additional 475,584 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Humana in the 1st quarter valued at $151,766,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Humana by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 911,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $396,550,000 after buying an additional 245,532 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,155,000. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total transaction of $7,525,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,086,288.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Humana news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total transaction of $7,525,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,086,288.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.71, for a total value of $316,045.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,623.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,635 shares of company stock valued at $11,565,286. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HUM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $575.00 to $652.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Humana from $635.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Humana from $645.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $594.94.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $507.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $63.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $499.05 and a 200-day moving average of $507.51. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $410.87 and a one year high of $571.30.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.16. Humana had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $22.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental plans such as Medicare, and State-based contracts.

