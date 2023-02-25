Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 700 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Cibc World Markets Corp reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,122 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 264.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco by 99.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco by 166.2% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 33.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. 69.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Stock Down 1.2 %

IVZ opened at $17.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.53. Invesco Ltd. has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $23.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 17.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Invesco had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Invesco’s payout ratio is 50.34%.

Insider Activity at Invesco

In related news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,011,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total value of $18,765,719.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,947,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,577,470.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,164,939 shares of company stock valued at $76,615,951. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IVZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Invesco from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.10.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

