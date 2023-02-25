Cibc World Markets Corp Takes $1.12 Million Position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 40,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSTG. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 9.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,316,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $933,700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242,506 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 130.8% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,691,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,292,000 after purchasing an additional 958,570 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 74.5% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,971,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,965,000 after purchasing an additional 841,569 shares during the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the third quarter valued at approximately $22,580,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 71.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,540,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,593,000 after purchasing an additional 642,700 shares during the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PSTG opened at $28.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.16 and a 200-day moving average of $28.91. Pure Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $21.90 and a one year high of $36.71. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 702.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.23.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.09. Pure Storage had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $676.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.84 million. Analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pure Storage news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 27,679 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $748,993.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 480,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,011,286.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Pure Storage news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 27,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $748,993.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 480,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,011,286.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Tomb sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total transaction of $283,635.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,544 shares in the company, valued at $813,997.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,170 shares of company stock worth $1,605,075. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PSTG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage to $36.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pure Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.94.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disks with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

