Cibc World Markets Corp Trims Stock Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Cibc World Markets Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,155 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NCLH. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 57.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NCLH opened at $16.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.90. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $23.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna increased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut Norwegian Cruise Line from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.04.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii.

