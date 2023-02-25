Coats Group (LON:COA) Earns Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2023

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Coats Group (LON:COAGet Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 102 ($1.23) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.08) target price on shares of Coats Group in a report on Monday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coats Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 97 ($1.17).

Coats Group Price Performance

Shares of LON COA opened at GBX 74.10 ($0.89) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.26, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of £1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 1,482.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 69.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 64.52. Coats Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 50.30 ($0.61) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 82.40 ($0.99).

Coats Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. The company provides apparel and footwear, and accessories threads for sport/athleisure, denim, women wear, menswear, children's wear, leather wear, workwear, footwear, and intimates and underwear under Epic, Dual Duty, Seamsoft, Nylbond, Gral, Gramax, Astra, Sylko, Knit, EcoVerde, Eloflex, and Drybond brands; zips, trims, and crafting's for use in zips, interlinings, reflective tapes, and crafting products under Opti, Signal, and Connect brands; and software solutions that enables supply chain productivity gains and enhances supply and facilitating compliance under Coats Digital, FastReactPlan, VisionPLM, GSDCost, Intellocut, and Intellobuy.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Coats Group (LON:COA)

Receive News & Ratings for Coats Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coats Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.