Coats Group (LON:COA) Earns Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Coats Group (LON:COA – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 102 ($1.23) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.08) target price on shares of Coats Group in a report on Monday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coats Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 97 ($1.17).

Coats Group Price Performance

Shares of LON COA opened at GBX 74.10 ($0.89) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.26, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of £1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 1,482.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 69.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 64.52. Coats Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 50.30 ($0.61) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 82.40 ($0.99).

Coats Group Company Profile

Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. The company provides apparel and footwear, and accessories threads for sport/athleisure, denim, women wear, menswear, children's wear, leather wear, workwear, footwear, and intimates and underwear under Epic, Dual Duty, Seamsoft, Nylbond, Gral, Gramax, Astra, Sylko, Knit, EcoVerde, Eloflex, and Drybond brands; zips, trims, and crafting's for use in zips, interlinings, reflective tapes, and crafting products under Opti, Signal, and Connect brands; and software solutions that enables supply chain productivity gains and enhances supply and facilitating compliance under Coats Digital, FastReactPlan, VisionPLM, GSDCost, Intellocut, and Intellobuy.

