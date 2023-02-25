Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Shares Down 6.7%

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) was down 6.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.90 and last traded at $2.91. Approximately 5,670,181 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 4,271,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Cormark cut their target price on Coeur Mining to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Coeur Mining from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.65.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Coeur Mining Trading Down 2.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.42.

Institutional Trading of Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining ( NYSE:CDE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $210.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 99,607.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,843,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $574,033,000 after acquiring an additional 170,671,810 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,794,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,684,000 after buying an additional 10,035,506 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,883,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,522,000 after buying an additional 176,396 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,870,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,476,000 after buying an additional 958,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Coeur Mining by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,050,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,573 shares in the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.