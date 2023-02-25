Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th.
Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Stock Performance
Shares of SBS opened at $10.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.53 and a 200-day moving average of $10.30. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $12.04. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.45.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Company Profile
Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (SBS)
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
- Analysts Holding As Pfizer Waits On Two Phase 3 Studies
Receive News & Ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.