Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Stock Performance

Shares of SBS opened at $10.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.53 and a 200-day moving average of $10.30. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $12.04. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the 3rd quarter worth about $184,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 152.9% during the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,582,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,416,000 after buying an additional 956,708 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 80,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 31,774 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 1,155,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,523,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.57% of the company’s stock.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

