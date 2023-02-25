Comparing Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) and CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX)

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) and CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Comstock Resources and CNX Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comstock Resources $3.63 billion 0.98 $1.14 billion $4.01 3.19 CNX Resources $3.92 billion 0.68 -$142.08 million ($1.07) -14.66

Comstock Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CNX Resources. CNX Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Comstock Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Comstock Resources has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CNX Resources has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Comstock Resources and CNX Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Comstock Resources 2 8 2 0 2.00 CNX Resources 2 3 0 0 1.60

Comstock Resources presently has a consensus price target of $15.17, suggesting a potential upside of 18.40%. CNX Resources has a consensus price target of $21.86, suggesting a potential upside of 39.31%. Given CNX Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CNX Resources is more favorable than Comstock Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Comstock Resources and CNX Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comstock Resources 31.84% 68.19% 19.41% CNX Resources -5.36% 21.25% 6.26%

Dividends

Comstock Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. CNX Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Comstock Resources pays out 12.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CNX Resources pays out -11.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.2% of Comstock Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.7% of CNX Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Comstock Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of CNX Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Comstock Resources beats CNX Resources on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc. engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through the following segments: Shale, Coalbed Methane, and Other Gas. The Shale segment refers to primary reserves, production, and capital investments. The Coalbed Methane segment focuses on the production of CBM natural gas from Pocahontas No.3. The Other Gas segment operates shale and shallow oil from Illinois, Indiana, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and West Virginia. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

