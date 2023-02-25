Comparing Delek Group (OTCMKTS:DGRLY) and Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE)

Delek Group (OTCMKTS:DGRLY – Get Rating) and Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.5% of Vital Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Vital Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Delek Group and Vital Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Delek Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Vital Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

Vital Energy has a consensus target price of $68.00, suggesting a potential upside of 29.06%. Given Vital Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vital Energy is more favorable than Delek Group.

This table compares Delek Group and Vital Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delek Group $2.47 billion N/A $443.20 million N/A N/A Vital Energy $1.92 billion 0.46 $145.01 million $37.44 1.41

Delek Group has higher revenue and earnings than Vital Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Delek Group and Vital Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delek Group 47.04% 67.60% 15.27% Vital Energy 32.88% 45.16% 13.04%

Summary

Delek Group beats Vital Energy on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Delek Group

Delek Group Ltd., an energy company, develops, produces, and sells natural gas in Israel and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Energy in Israel, Energy Abroad, and Fuel Products. It holds interests in Tamar, Leviathan, and Aphrodite projects in the Mediterranean; holds rights to oil assets in the Gulf of Mexico and Canada, as well as oil and gas reserves in the North Sea off the coast of England; and owns production, treatment, and storage facilities. The company also operates gas stations with on-site convenience stores; and provides fuel storage and distribution services in Israel. In addition, it provides fuel products and other services, such as white products, comprising gasoline, diesel fuel, LPG, kerosene, jet fuel, and natural gas/CNG; black products, including fuel oil and bitumen; and industrial products, such as engine oils, lubricants, and greases. Further, the company offers services, such as restaurants, cafes, car wash services, etc.; ship services to refueling services at Israeli ports; and retail products comprising food products, beverages, cigarettes, and other products through Menta convenience stores, as well as sells car accessories. Additionally, it engages in the construction and operation of power plants; orchard management activities; processing, packaging, and marketing of fruits; and leasing activities. The company also supplies water for irrigation; cooling storage systems; and provides drinking water pumping services. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 160 convenience stores, including 25 franchised convenience stores, which have coffee and food sales points under the Cup O' Joe brand name. Delek Group Ltd. was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

About Vital Energy

Vital Energy, Inc. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

