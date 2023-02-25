Comparing Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) & Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN)

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Rating) and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Forte Biosciences has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.82, indicating that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Forte Biosciences and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forte Biosciences 0 1 0 0 2.00 Diffusion Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 63.51%. Given Diffusion Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Diffusion Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Forte Biosciences.

45.7% of Forte Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.2% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.5% of Forte Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Forte Biosciences and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forte Biosciences N/A N/A -$21.71 million ($0.77) -1.34 Diffusion Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$24.10 million ($7.65) -0.76

Forte Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Forte Biosciences and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forte Biosciences N/A -30.36% -29.14% Diffusion Pharmaceuticals N/A -51.58% -47.24%

Summary

Forte Biosciences beats Diffusion Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Forte Biosciences

Forte Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the provision of dermatology products and services. The firm’s lead product includes FB-401, which is a live biotherapeutic for the treatment of inflammatory skin disease, including pediatric and adult patients with atopic dermatitis. The company was founded by Paul A. Wagner in 2017 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies that enhance the body’s ability to deliver oxygen. The firm’s product candidate, Trans Sodium Crocetinate, is being developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues with low oxygen levels, also known as hypoxia. The company was founded by David G. Kalergis and John L. Gainer in 2001 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, VA.

