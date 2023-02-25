Comparing Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF) & Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF)

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Rating) and Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF – Get Rating) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.7% of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.4% of Stockland shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Artis Real Estate Investment Trust and Stockland’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Artis Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A $0.96 7.05 Stockland N/A N/A N/A $0.23 11.54

Analyst Recommendations

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stockland, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust and Stockland, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Artis Real Estate Investment Trust 0 1 0 0 2.00 Stockland 0 1 1 0 2.50

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus price target of $11.21, suggesting a potential upside of 66.27%. Given Artis Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Artis Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Stockland.

Profitability

This table compares Artis Real Estate Investment Trust and Stockland’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artis Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A Stockland N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.81 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.0%. Stockland pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.2%. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust pays out 84.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Stockland pays out 105.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership, management, leasing, and development of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes industrial, office, and retail properties. The company was founded by Cornelius W. V. Martens on November 8, 2004 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

About Stockland

Stockland (ASX:SGP) was founded in 1952 and has grown to become one of Australia's largest diversified property groups – owning, developing and managing a large portfolio of shopping centres, residential communities, workplace and logistic assets and retirement living villages. Stockland is consistently rated as one of the most sustainable real estate companies in the world by the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI). Stockland is also an Employer of Choice for Gender Equality, as recognised by the Workplace Gender Equality Agency.

