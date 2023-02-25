CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) vs. Qudian (NYSE:QD) Financial Analysis

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) and Qudian (NYSE:QD – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for CompoSecure and Qudian, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CompoSecure 0 0 3 0 3.00 Qudian 0 0 0 0 N/A

CompoSecure presently has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 90.62%. Given CompoSecure’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe CompoSecure is more favorable than Qudian.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CompoSecure $267.95 million 1.94 $13.51 million $2.21 3.09 Qudian $83.73 million N/A $92.44 million ($0.20) -5.90

This table compares CompoSecure and Qudian’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Qudian has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CompoSecure. Qudian is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CompoSecure, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.8% of CompoSecure shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.0% of Qudian shares are held by institutional investors. 23.9% of CompoSecure shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.7% of Qudian shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CompoSecure and Qudian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CompoSecure 10.97% -3.01% 19.54% Qudian -59.94% -2.94% -2.65%

Volatility and Risk

CompoSecure has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Qudian has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CompoSecure beats Qudian on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CompoSecure

CompoSecure, Inc. manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets. It serves financial institutions, plastic card manufacturers, government agencies, system integrators, and security specialists. The company was founded in 1910 and is based in Somerset, New Jersey.

About Qudian

Qudian, Inc. is a technology platform which empowers the enhancement of online consumer finance experience in China. It operates a platform which uses data-enabled technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers cash credit products that provide funds in digital form and merchandise credit products. It generates financing income from cash credit products, and service income and sales commission fees from merchandise credit products. Qudian was founded by Min Luo in March 2014 and is headquartered in Xiamen, China.

