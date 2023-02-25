Contrasting EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) and Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE)

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) and Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares EOG Resources and Vital Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EOG Resources 29.84% 35.36% 20.51% Vital Energy 32.88% 45.16% 13.04%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for EOG Resources and Vital Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EOG Resources 0 5 15 1 2.81 Vital Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

EOG Resources presently has a consensus price target of $155.59, suggesting a potential upside of 36.17%. Vital Energy has a consensus price target of $68.00, suggesting a potential upside of 29.06%. Given EOG Resources’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe EOG Resources is more favorable than Vital Energy.

87.4% of EOG Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.5% of Vital Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of EOG Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Vital Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares EOG Resources and Vital Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EOG Resources $18.64 billion 3.60 $4.66 billion $12.73 8.98 Vital Energy $1.92 billion 0.46 $145.01 million $37.44 1.41

EOG Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Vital Energy. Vital Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EOG Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

EOG Resources has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vital Energy has a beta of 3.35, meaning that its share price is 235% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

EOG Resources beats Vital Energy on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Vital Energy

Vital Energy, Inc. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

