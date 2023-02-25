Contrasting Gogoro (GGR) and The Competition

Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Rating) is one of 66 public companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Gogoro to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Gogoro and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gogoro 1 0 1 0 2.00 Gogoro Competitors 841 2193 3008 133 2.39

Gogoro currently has a consensus target price of $5.77, suggesting a potential upside of 43.45%. As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential upside of 40.10%. Given Gogoro’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Gogoro is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Gogoro $382.83 million -$98.91 million -8.93 Gogoro Competitors $44.99 billion $2.54 billion 6.75

This table compares Gogoro and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gogoro’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Gogoro. Gogoro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.3% of Gogoro shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.8% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Gogoro shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.5% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Gogoro and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gogoro -25.84% -35.10% -11.87% Gogoro Competitors -17,266.18% -20.34% -9.80%

Summary

Gogoro competitors beat Gogoro on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About Gogoro

Gogoro Inc. manufactures two-wheeled electric vehicle. The company offers two-wheeled electric scooter that provides cloud connectivity and electric powertrain that utilizes swappable battery infrastructure for gathering, analyzing, and sharing riding data through a mobile application on the rider's smartphone. It also operates battery swapping infrastructure network for electric vehicles that can be deployed across the cities to provide portable power through battery vending machines. Gogoro Inc. has a strategic partnership with Foxconn Electronics Inc. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Taoyuan City, Taiwan.

