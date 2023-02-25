Contrasting JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) & Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS)

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Rating) and JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hingham Institution for Savings and JD.com’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hingham Institution for Savings $91.21 million 6.67 $37.52 million $17.04 16.64 JD.com $149.33 billion 0.41 -$559.00 million $0.09 497.83

Hingham Institution for Savings has higher earnings, but lower revenue than JD.com. Hingham Institution for Savings is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than JD.com, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

36.9% of Hingham Institution for Savings shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.7% of JD.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.6% of JD.com shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Hingham Institution for Savings and JD.com, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hingham Institution for Savings 0 0 0 0 N/A JD.com 0 3 6 0 2.67

JD.com has a consensus target price of $79.91, indicating a potential upside of 78.37%. Given JD.com’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe JD.com is more favorable than Hingham Institution for Savings.

Volatility & Risk

Hingham Institution for Savings has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JD.com has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hingham Institution for Savings and JD.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hingham Institution for Savings 31.71% 14.76% 1.40% JD.com 0.13% 6.64% 3.17%

Summary

Hingham Institution for Savings beats JD.com on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hingham Institution for Savings

Hingham Institution for Savings provides community banking services. It engages in the business of commercial and residential real estate mortgage lending, funded by retail deposits, wholesale deposits and borrowings. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, MA.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc. is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services. The JD Logistics segment includes internal and external logistics businesses. The New Businesses segment is composed of JD Property, Jingxi, overseas businesses and technology initiatives. The company was founded on June 18, 1998 by Qiang Dong Liu and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

