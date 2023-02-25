Contrasting Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) and Zhihu (NYSE:ZH)

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) and Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Zhihu and Resources Connection, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Zhihu alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zhihu 0 2 1 0 2.33 Resources Connection 0 1 0 0 2.00

Zhihu currently has a consensus price target of $1.67, suggesting a potential upside of 12.61%. Resources Connection has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 38.50%. Given Resources Connection’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Resources Connection is more favorable than Zhihu.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zhihu $464.38 million 2.08 -$203.82 million ($0.45) -3.29 Resources Connection $805.02 million 0.75 $67.18 million $2.23 8.09

This table compares Zhihu and Resources Connection’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Resources Connection has higher revenue and earnings than Zhihu. Zhihu is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Resources Connection, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Zhihu and Resources Connection’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zhihu -51.30% -28.62% -21.42% Resources Connection 9.14% 19.88% 13.61%

Risk & Volatility

Zhihu has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Resources Connection has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.4% of Zhihu shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.4% of Resources Connection shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.6% of Zhihu shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of Resources Connection shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Resources Connection beats Zhihu on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zhihu

(Get Rating)

Zhihu Inc. operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Resources Connection

(Get Rating)

Resources Connection Inc. engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory. The company was founded by Donald Brian Murray in June 1996 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Zhihu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhihu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.