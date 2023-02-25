Cormark Weighs in on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CMGet Rating) (TSE:CM) – Cormark reduced their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.31. The consensus estimate for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s current full-year earnings is $5.05 per share.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CMGet Rating) (TSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.21). Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CM. TD Securities lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$74.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.00.

Shares of CM opened at $46.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.42. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $39.40 and a twelve month high of $65.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.627 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 48.28%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.0% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.8% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 25,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

