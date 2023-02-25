Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give FedEx (NYSE:FDX) a $257.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a $257.00 target price on FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FDX. Susquehanna increased their target price on FedEx from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $218.00 price objective on FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group set a $225.00 price objective on FedEx in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on FedEx from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised FedEx from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $210.88.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX stock opened at $203.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $51.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.06. FedEx has a 12-month low of $141.92 and a 12-month high of $248.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $22.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.66 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 3.54%. On average, equities analysts forecast that FedEx will post 13.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.14%.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,844.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FedEx

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 163.9% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 190 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Featured Stories

