CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Receives $84.13 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.20.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $83.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $122.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday.

CRISPR Therapeutics Price Performance

CRSP opened at $48.02 on Wednesday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $38.94 and a 12 month high of $86.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.46.

Insider Transactions at CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.27) by $0.86. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.85% and a negative net margin of 54,271.70%. The company had revenue of $6.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.84) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -8.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 290,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,683,774.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,660,750 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CRISPR Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRSP. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 2,440.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 224.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 500.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

