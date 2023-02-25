CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Acquired by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRSP. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 301.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 49,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after buying an additional 36,857 shares in the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 11.9% during the third quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 30,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 223.7% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,299,000 after purchasing an additional 71,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.51% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total transaction of $1,023,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 369,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,107,713.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,660,750. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
CRSP opened at $48.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.46. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a twelve month low of $38.94 and a twelve month high of $86.95.
CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.27) by $0.86. The business had revenue of $6.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 54,271.70% and a negative return on equity of 31.85%. CRISPR Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.84) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.
