CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Acquired by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRSP. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 301.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 49,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after buying an additional 36,857 shares in the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 11.9% during the third quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 30,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 223.7% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,299,000 after purchasing an additional 71,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total transaction of $1,023,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 369,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,107,713.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,660,750. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRSP. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $153.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $122.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.20.

CRSP opened at $48.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.46. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a twelve month low of $38.94 and a twelve month high of $86.95.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.27) by $0.86. The business had revenue of $6.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 54,271.70% and a negative return on equity of 31.85%. CRISPR Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.84) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRISPR Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.