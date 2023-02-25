Critical Comparison: Nocopi Technologies (NNUP) and Its Peers

Nocopi Technologies (OTCMKTS:NNUP – Get Rating) is one of 197 publicly-traded companies in the “Business Services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Nocopi Technologies to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Nocopi Technologies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nocopi Technologies N/A N/A N/A Nocopi Technologies Competitors -2.42% -13.57% 0.01%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.0% of Nocopi Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.4% of shares of all “Business Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.7% of Nocopi Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.6% of shares of all “Business Services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nocopi Technologies N/A N/A -2,998.91 Nocopi Technologies Competitors $1.11 billion $75.56 million 1,238.99

This table compares Nocopi Technologies and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Nocopi Technologies’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Nocopi Technologies. Nocopi Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Nocopi Technologies and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nocopi Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Nocopi Technologies Competitors 740 3849 5972 103 2.51

As a group, “Business Services” companies have a potential upside of 16.85%. Given Nocopi Technologies’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nocopi Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Nocopi Technologies competitors beat Nocopi Technologies on 6 of the 8 factors compared.

Nocopi Technologies Company Profile

Nocopi Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and distribution of document security products and licensing of reactive ink technologies for the entertainment, toy and educational product markets. It also develops and markets technologies for document and product authentication. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, PA.

