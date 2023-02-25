Critical Contrast: Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN) & Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) and Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.0% of Tesla shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.2% of Volcon shares are held by institutional investors. 25.1% of Tesla shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 41.1% of Volcon shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Tesla and Volcon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tesla 15.41% 31.71% 17.24% Volcon -988.41% -416.47% -203.73%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tesla $81.46 billion 7.65 $12.58 billion $3.62 54.34 Volcon $450,000.00 84.15 -$40.13 million N/A N/A

This table compares Tesla and Volcon’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Tesla has higher revenue and earnings than Volcon.

Volatility & Risk

Tesla has a beta of 2.1, indicating that its stock price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Volcon has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Tesla and Volcon, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tesla 5 11 21 0 2.43 Volcon 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tesla presently has a consensus target price of $216.79, indicating a potential upside of 10.11%. Given Tesla’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Tesla is more favorable than Volcon.

Summary

Tesla beats Volcon on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits. The Energy Generation and Storage segment includes the design, manufacture, installation, sale, and lease of stationary energy storage products and solar energy systems, and sale of solar energy systems incentives. The company was founded by Jeffrey B. Straubel, Elon Reeve Musk, Martin Eberhard, and Marc Tarpenning on July 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

About Volcon

(Get Rating)

Volcon, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells electric off road powersport vehicles in the United States and Latin America. It provides electric two and four-wheel motorcycles, and utility terrain vehicles through its dealers. The company also offers a line of upgrades and accessories. Its products are designed for family off-road adventures, and work on the farm and fun transport around private land applications. The company was formerly known as Frog ePowersports, Inc. and changed its name to Volcon, Inc. in October 2020. Volcon, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Round Rock, Texas.

