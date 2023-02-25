Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Crocs from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.29.

Get Crocs alerts:

Crocs Price Performance

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $122.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.91. Crocs has a 12 month low of $46.08 and a 12 month high of $143.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crocs

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The textile maker reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $945.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.16 million. Crocs had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 118.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crocs will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Crocs news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,974,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Crocs news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,974,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 11,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.61, for a total transaction of $1,443,893.55. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 134,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,515,062.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,571 shares of company stock valued at $9,354,696. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 246.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 239 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Crocs by 6,750.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 411 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Crocs in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

About Crocs

(Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.