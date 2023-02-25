Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Price Target Cut to $40.00

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Benchmark from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Benchmark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 53.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CCRN. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.25.

Cross Country Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CCRN opened at $26.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $970.66 million, a P/E ratio of 5.20, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04. Cross Country Healthcare has a one year low of $15.26 and a one year high of $40.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Insider Activity at Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CCRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $628.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.57 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 49.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Cynthia Ann Grieco sold 1,071 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $38,556.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cross Country Healthcare

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $877,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 14.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 7,909 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 3.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 667,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,913,000 after acquiring an additional 22,393 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $339,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 17.2% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

Featured Articles

