DA Davidson Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Trex in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.61 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.71. The consensus estimate for Trex’s current full-year earnings is $1.77 per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Trex from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Trex from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Loop Capital upped their price target on Trex from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Trex from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on Trex from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.35.

Trex Stock Down 2.6 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NYSE TREX opened at $50.15 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.50. Trex has a twelve month low of $38.68 and a twelve month high of $92.93.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Trex by 11.4% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of Trex by 18.7% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 32,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Trex by 10.0% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 204,018 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,103,000 after acquiring an additional 18,607 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trex in the second quarter valued at $522,000. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its stake in shares of Trex by 6.6% in the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 8,554 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Further Reading

