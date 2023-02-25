DA Davidson Weighs in on UFP Industries, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:UFPI)

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of UFP Industries in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $7.14 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.94. The consensus estimate for UFP Industries’ current full-year earnings is $7.97 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for UFP Industries’ FY2024 earnings at $7.93 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark raised their price target on UFP Industries from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of UFPI stock opened at $85.04 on Thursday. UFP Industries has a 52-week low of $64.13 and a 52-week high of $99.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.64.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.37. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UFPI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $46,160,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,714,394 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,866,000 after acquiring an additional 348,158 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,532,771 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $760,045,000 after acquiring an additional 307,354 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,019,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in UFP Industries by 137.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 435,909 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,455,000 after buying an additional 252,700 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.10%.

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

