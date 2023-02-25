Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Bought by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,288 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the third quarter valued at about $214,000. PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.6% during the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 68,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 3.6% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 586.7% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 101.2% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 61,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 30,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAR stock opened at $66.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.89 and its 200-day moving average is $70.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.25. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.71 and a 52 week high of $87.59.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DAR. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.82.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

