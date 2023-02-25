DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DKNG. BTIG Research upgraded DraftKings from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Susquehanna raised their target price on DraftKings from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Roth Mkm downgraded DraftKings from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on DraftKings from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded DraftKings from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.45.

DraftKings Stock Performance

DKNG stock opened at $18.19 on Wednesday. DraftKings has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $25.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.62 and its 200-day moving average is $15.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $855.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.29 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 87.08% and a negative net margin of 61.51%. DraftKings’s quarterly revenue was up 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.80) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that DraftKings will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DraftKings news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 18,975 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $392,592.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,167.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other DraftKings news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 18,975 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $392,592.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,167.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 112,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $2,277,392.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 786,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,911,683.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 308,561 shares of company stock valued at $6,004,872 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DraftKings

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in DraftKings by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 252,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 86,812 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at about $770,000. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in DraftKings by 122.2% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 46,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 25,656 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in DraftKings by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in DraftKings by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 181,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 18,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

