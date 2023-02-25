Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.29.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DYN. Raymond James raised their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Dyne Therapeutics from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company.

In other Dyne Therapeutics news, insider Jonathan Mcneill sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $140,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,600 shares in the company, valued at $948,428. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Dyne Therapeutics news, insider Jonathan Mcneill sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $140,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,600 shares in the company, valued at $948,428. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jason P. Rhodes acquired 934,581 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.70 per share, with a total value of $10,000,016.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 934,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,000,016.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,213 shares of company stock worth $500,690 over the last 90 days. 42.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 10.6% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 5.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DYN opened at $11.60 on Monday. Dyne Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $15.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.26.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

