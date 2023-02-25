Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Increases Dividend to $0.86 Per Share

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.86 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81.

Eaton has raised its dividend by an average of 4.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Eaton has a dividend payout ratio of 35.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Eaton to earn $9.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.8%.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $173.25 on Friday. Eaton has a 1 year low of $122.50 and a 1 year high of $176.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Eaton will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $188.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total transaction of $398,280.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,291,899.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total value of $398,280.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,291,899.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $338,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,351,054. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETN. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 4,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

