Electra Battery Materials Co. (NASDAQ:ELBM) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Electra Battery Materials Co. (NASDAQ:ELBM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Electra Battery Materials in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.31. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $7.75 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Electra Battery Materials’ current full-year earnings is ($0.10) per share.
Electra Battery Materials Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of Electra Battery Materials stock opened at $2.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.63. Electra Battery Materials has a one year low of $1.48 and a one year high of $5.58.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Electra Battery Materials
About Electra Battery Materials
Electra Battery Materials Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its project portfolio includes First Cobalt Refinery, Iron Creek, Greater Cobalt, and The Geology of Cobalt. The company was founded on July 13, 2011 and is headquartered Toronto, Canada.
Featured Stories
