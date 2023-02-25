Electromed (NYSE:ELMD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Electromed Stock Down 2.2 %

Electromed stock opened at $13.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $112.33 million, a P/E ratio of 57.39 and a beta of 0.50. Electromed has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $13.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.37.

About Electromed

Electromed, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical equipment. The firm’s products include SmartVest SQL System and SmartVest Connect. It focuses on building market awareness, and acceptance of its products and services with physicians, clinicians, patients, and third-party payers.

