Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32,495 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 0.7% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 188,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,023,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $284,000. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.2% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.5% in the second quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.2 %

EMR opened at $82.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $46.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.37. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $72.40 and a one year high of $100.00.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EMR. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. UBS Group lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $118.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.64.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

