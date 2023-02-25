Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.60.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ENTA. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer set a $50.00 price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Insider Activity at Enanta Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total transaction of $1,341,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,604,559.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total value of $1,341,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 773,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,604,559.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul J. Mellett sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total value of $268,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,486,970.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 60.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 4,139 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,516,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $250,312,000 after buying an additional 45,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $47.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.54 and a 200 day moving average of $51.20. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $37.59 and a 52 week high of $79.50.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $23.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.48 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.59% and a negative net margin of 146.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.48) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

