Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) – B. Riley lifted their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Energy Recovery in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 21st. B. Riley analyst R. Pfingst now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.12). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Energy Recovery’s current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Energy Recovery’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ERII. Raymond James upgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Fearnley Fonds downgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energy Recovery has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Energy Recovery Trading Up 0.8 %

Institutional Trading of Energy Recovery

Shares of ERII stock opened at $22.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 52.43 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.35. Energy Recovery has a twelve month low of $16.92 and a twelve month high of $26.34.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the third quarter worth $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the first quarter worth $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Energy Recovery during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 64.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Energy Recovery

In related news, CFO Joshua Ballard sold 3,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $72,083.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,074.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 5,956 shares of company stock valued at $134,601 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of industrial fluid flow solutions. It operates through the Water, and Oil and Gas segments. The Water segment in sea, brackish, and contaminated water reverse osmosis desalination solutions. The Oil and Gas segment delivers hydraulic fracturing, gas processing, and chemical processing services.

