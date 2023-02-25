EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp lowered its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 78.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,892 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 31,997 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 160.5% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 19,881 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 12,250 shares in the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 19.2% during the third quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 9,620 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 23.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 359,218 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $40,172,000 after acquiring an additional 68,282 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 30.9% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,090 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.0% during the second quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 34,223 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $162.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.59.

EOG Resources Trading Down 4.4 %

NYSE EOG opened at $114.26 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.16 and a 12 month high of $150.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.84 and a 200-day moving average of $127.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $67.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.51.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 35.80% and a net margin of 30.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $772,864.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 151,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,523,600.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total value of $772,864.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 151,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,523,600.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael T. Kerr purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $130.49 per share, with a total value of $2,609,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at $22,183,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

