Equitable Holdings Inc. Cuts Position in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,055 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lucid Group by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,737,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,933,000 after buying an additional 10,400,923 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lucid Group by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,623,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,842,000 after buying an additional 2,990,659 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Lucid Group by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,822,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,719,000 after buying an additional 4,841,301 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,872,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,296,000 after purchasing an additional 807,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,466,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,328,000 after purchasing an additional 330,727 shares during the last quarter.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lucid Group

In other Lucid Group news, SVP Michael Bell sold 12,574 shares of Lucid Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $107,759.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,261,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,814,911.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael Bell sold 12,574 shares of Lucid Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $107,759.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,261,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,814,911.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Public Investment Fund purchased 85,712,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.68 per share, for a total transaction of $915,411,411.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,100,965,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,758,308,357.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lucid Group Trading Down 3.2 %

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Sunday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lucid Group from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. R. F. Lafferty decreased their price target on Lucid Group from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Lucid Group from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.57.

Shares of NASDAQ LCID opened at $8.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.88. The firm has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 1.08. Lucid Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.09 and a twelve month high of $29.05.

Lucid Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.