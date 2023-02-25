Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $579,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EWS. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $80,616,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,967,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 104,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 27,708 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 126,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 20,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000.

Get iShares MSCI Singapore ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Stock Performance

EWS opened at $19.06 on Friday. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a 1-year low of $16.16 and a 1-year high of $21.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.62.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Singapore ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.