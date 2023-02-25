Equitable Holdings Inc. Purchases 78 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,582 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 1.1% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,930,964 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,907,401,000 after purchasing an additional 76,097 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 7.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,424,266 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,351,667,000 after acquiring an additional 435,380 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,625,238 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,327,056,000 after acquiring an additional 22,791 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 22.4% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,963,024 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,104,541,000 after acquiring an additional 542,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 5.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,425,619 shares of the software company’s stock worth $887,922,000 after acquiring an additional 125,365 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Stock Down 7.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $320.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $352.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $343.06. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $479.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 27.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Adobe from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. William Blair started coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Adobe from $337.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Adobe from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.37.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,598. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,598. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total value of $5,199,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,866 shares in the company, valued at $141,717,044.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,344. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.