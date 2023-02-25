Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Harmony Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Harmony Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is $2.39 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.51 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.22 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.89.

Shares of NASDAQ HRMY opened at $45.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.23 and a 200 day moving average of $50.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.52. Harmony Biosciences has a 12-month low of $33.04 and a 12-month high of $62.08.

In other news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 77,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $4,766,939.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,176,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,284,484.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jack Nielsen sold 21,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total transaction of $1,233,474.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,792,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,487,096.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andreas Wicki sold 77,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $4,766,939.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,176,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,284,484.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 261,232 shares of company stock valued at $15,752,560. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 10.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,426,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,664,000 after purchasing an additional 529,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 20.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,802,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,685,000 after purchasing an additional 829,234 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,003,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,023,000 after purchasing an additional 38,958 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 14.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,076,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,693,000 after purchasing an additional 132,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Harmony Biosciences by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 702,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,685,000 after acquiring an additional 41,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

