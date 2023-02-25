Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for The Sherwin-Williams Company’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:SHW)

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report issued on Monday, February 20th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.87 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sherwin-Williams’ current full-year earnings is $8.71 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sherwin-Williams’ Q2 2023 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.26 EPS.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.04% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SHW. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $283.00 to $231.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $251.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $242.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.53.

SHW stock opened at $221.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $237.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.97. Sherwin-Williams has a 1 year low of $195.24 and a 1 year high of $285.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 115.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,250,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,295,301,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499,972 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $498,336,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 655.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,143,815 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $480,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,981 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,180,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,229,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,586 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,753,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $653,448,000 after acquiring an additional 735,528 shares during the period. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $226.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,326.90. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,445,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.09%.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

