Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Capstone Copper Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:CS)

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for Capstone Copper in a report released on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.39 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.43. The consensus estimate for Capstone Copper’s current full-year earnings is $0.27 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Capstone Copper’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$5.75 to C$6.75 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Capstone Copper from a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating to an “outperform spec overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$4.75 to C$5.50 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.58.

CS stock opened at C$5.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$5.78 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.99, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Capstone Copper has a 1 year low of C$2.25 and a 1 year high of C$7.79.

In other news, Director Oscar Gustavo Valenzuela sold 389,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.96, for a total transaction of C$1,935,498.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,054,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,236,027.20. 17.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.

