Ergoteles LLC Acquires 6,313 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,168 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 6,313 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 8.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 45.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 4.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.7% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 7,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,420 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Insider Activity at Simpson Manufacturing

In related news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,547 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $168,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,126,703.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Simpson Manufacturing Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have commented on SSD shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Shares of SSD stock opened at $106.84 on Friday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.25 and a fifty-two week high of $121.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.13.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.24. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 15.78%. The business had revenue of $475.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simpson Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.42%.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

(Get Rating)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.