Ergoteles LLC Grows Stock Position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Ergoteles LLC increased its position in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) by 454.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,894 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SAIC. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Science Applications International during the 3rd quarter worth $307,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Science Applications International by 8.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in Science Applications International by 162.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 11,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 7,173 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,934 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestrel Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Science Applications International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,613,000. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Science Applications International Stock Performance

Shares of SAIC stock opened at $107.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.11. Science Applications International Co. has a one year low of $79.33 and a one year high of $117.94.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 3.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup started coverage on Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Science Applications International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.50.

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. Its offerings include engineering, systems integration and information technology offerings for large, complex government projects and offer a broad range of services with a targeted emphasis on higher end, differentiated technology services, and end-to-end services spanning the entire spectrum of its customers IT infrastructure.

Further Reading

