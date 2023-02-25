Ergoteles LLC Has $1.53 Million Holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Ergoteles LLC trimmed its holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,038 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 112,042 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Vipshop by 121.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in Vipshop during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Vipshop during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vipshop in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Vipshop by 128.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 4,883 shares during the period. 49.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VIPS shares. Nomura upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Vipshop from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Vipshop from $10.10 to $11.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.68.

Shares of NYSE:VIPS opened at $13.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.43. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $16.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.55 and its 200-day moving average is $11.35.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Vipshop had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Vipshop Holdings Ltd. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of online product sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear, menswear, footwear, accessories, handbags, apparel for children, sportswear and sporting goods, cosmetic goods, home and lifestyle products, luxury goods, and gifts and miscellaneous.

